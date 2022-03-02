Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $247.85 and last traded at $247.85. Approximately 5,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 278,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 52.55%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

