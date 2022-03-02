Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 18,948 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,081 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $22,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $2,268,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,122,000 after purchasing an additional 464,317 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $1,266,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.04.

Shares of AEM opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

