Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 5,380 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 699,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Koppers were worth $21,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,059,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after buying an additional 59,120 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Koppers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

NYSE:KOP opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $588.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.97. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

