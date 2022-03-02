Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $7.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,264. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIN. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

