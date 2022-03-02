Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Down to $78.33

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.33, but opened at $75.00. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $70.35, with a volume of 1,979 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.