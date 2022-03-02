Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Stock Price Up 1%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.62). Approximately 1,092,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,727,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.60 ($1.60).
The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £854.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32.
About Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC)
Read More
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.