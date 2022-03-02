Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 22,476 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.79. The stock had a trading volume of 173,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,198. The firm has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

