Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New $16.24 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 67,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,241,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after buying an additional 673,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,292,000 after buying an additional 319,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $4.68 on Wednesday, hitting $222.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,732. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

