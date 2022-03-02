Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases Shares of 63,586 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,000. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.2% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,210,381,000 after buying an additional 161,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.12. The stock had a trading volume of 241,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,922. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.