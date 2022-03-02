Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 316 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 18.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 174.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

