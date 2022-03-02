Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Short Interest Update

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,500 shares, a growth of 2,990.7% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 949.3 days.

DSITF opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Dixons Carphone has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

