DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.64

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in DMC Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in DMC Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DMC Global by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 216,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.
About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
