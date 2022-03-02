DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.64

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in DMC Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in DMC Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DMC Global by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 216,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

