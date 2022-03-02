Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.60-$8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.22-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.02 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.95. The stock had a trading volume of 155,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.17. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.45.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

