Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $432.21, but opened at $402.18. Domino’s Pizza shares last traded at $419.92, with a volume of 37,823 shares.
The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.96.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.44.
About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.