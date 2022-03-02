Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $432.21, but opened at $402.18. Domino’s Pizza shares last traded at $419.92, with a volume of 37,823 shares.

The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.96.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.44.

About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

