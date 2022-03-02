Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 8.2% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.2% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $47.62. 30,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 285,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Domo’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 18.3% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Domo by 16.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Domo by 31.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 33,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

