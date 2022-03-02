Dorman Products, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dorman Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DORM. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of DORM opened at $93.54 on Monday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

