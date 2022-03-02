DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 32.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:DBL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 110,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,043. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.
