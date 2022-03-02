DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by 32.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:DBL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 110,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,043. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

