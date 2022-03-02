DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

DLY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 99,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,547. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,506,000 after acquiring an additional 262,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 53,107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

