DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $54.51, with a volume of 4803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

DTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $8,555,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $24,923,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $3,066,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

