Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 15,364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,230 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCO opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $594.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Ducommun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

