Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,912 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.0% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth approximately $762,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 54.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 173,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 61,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -106.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

