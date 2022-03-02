Dynamite (DYNMT) One Day Volume Tops $60,474.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $12,840.65 and $60,474.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00268007 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004273 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.84 or 0.01153065 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,666 coins and its circulating supply is 386,959 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars.

