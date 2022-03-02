Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 76,483 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on DYNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dynatronics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.