Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after purchasing an additional 279,113 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMN traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $117.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average of $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.