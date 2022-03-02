Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01). Approximately 19,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 50,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.01.

