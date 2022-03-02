Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.86. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.