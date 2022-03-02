Eden (EDN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $98,706.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Eden has traded up 51.4% against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a market cap of $2.40 million and $98,706.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Eden

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

