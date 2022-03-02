eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. eHealth reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Shares of EHTH traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.61. 25,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.13. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 233,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

