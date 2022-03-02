Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EKSO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

