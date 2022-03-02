Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,589 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $74,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $418,982.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,945 shares of company stock worth $5,240,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average of $135.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

