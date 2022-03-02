Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC lowered Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:EFN traded up C$0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.70. 382,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,664. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.19. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$11.61 and a 52-week high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

