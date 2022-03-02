Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,230 shares of company stock worth $57,379,647. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.17. The stock had a trading volume of 117,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,720. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.46.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

