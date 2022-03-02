Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the January 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ELTP stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 467,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.06.
About Elite Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elite Pharmaceuticals (ELTP)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.