Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the January 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ELTP stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 467,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.06.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment comprises the branded pharmaceuticals.

