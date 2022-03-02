Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELOX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,862,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 312,900 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,510,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 447,882 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

