Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.60.
Several brokerages recently commented on ELOX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 83,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 204,261 shares during the period. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.
