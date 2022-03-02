Elrond (EGLD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $254.76 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Elrond has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $152.31 or 0.00347888 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.29 billion and approximately $254.76 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00189933 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00054608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,587,823 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

