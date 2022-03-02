EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.20. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $98.88 and a 1 year high of $135.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 685.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,232 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

