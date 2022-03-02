Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE) Trading Down 1.4%

Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $26.95. 12,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13.

Get Emles Luxury Goods ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the third quarter worth $917,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Emles Luxury Goods ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Luxury Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Luxury Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.