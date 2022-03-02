Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

EML opened at GBX 5.95 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.48. Emmerson has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of £54.47 million and a PE ratio of -19.93.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

