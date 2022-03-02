Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.
EML opened at GBX 5.95 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.48. Emmerson has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.50 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of £54.47 million and a PE ratio of -19.93.
Emmerson Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.