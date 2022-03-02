EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Shares Up 0.8%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.42. 75,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 153,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $254.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

