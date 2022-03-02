Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,529,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,499,000 after buying an additional 37,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.