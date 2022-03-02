Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 83,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,542,678 shares.The stock last traded at $2.23 and had previously closed at $2.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $542.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

