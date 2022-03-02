Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $645.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will announce $645.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $629.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $661.80 million. Energizer posted sales of $685.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

