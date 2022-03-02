Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.73

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 890.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

