Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$16.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.82. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.04. The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

