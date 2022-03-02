EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,520 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

EOG opened at $118.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $117.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

