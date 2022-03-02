EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,617 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after buying an additional 220,226 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after buying an additional 208,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

