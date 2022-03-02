EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZA. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 132,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZA opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

