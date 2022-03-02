EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.