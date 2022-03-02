Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.
EPZM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. 95,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,019. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $177.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.
In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,066. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
EPZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.
Epizyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.
